NMM Live! | Tatag! Gamelan - Vermillion
Mar 13, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Experience the shimmering sound of Indonesian gamelan as the NMM's Tatag Gamelan Ensemble presents its final concert of the season as a special NMM Live! performance. Featuring the Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan—one of the finest outside Indonesia—this midday concert celebrates community music-making and centuries-old musical traditions.
This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
Fee: $Free Admission!
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|Phone:
|605-658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org
All Dates:
