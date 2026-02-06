NMM Live! | Tatag! Gamelan - Vermillion

Mar 13, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Experience the shimmering sound of Indonesian gamelan as the NMM's Tatag Gamelan Ensemble presents its final concert of the season as a special NMM Live! performance. Featuring the Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan—one of the finest outside Indonesia—this midday concert celebrates community music-making and centuries-old musical traditions.

This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

 

Fee: $Free Admission!


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org

All Dates:
