NMM Live! | Tatag Gamelan - Vermillion

Apr 12, 2024

A dedicated ensemble of volunteers was formed shortly after the arrival of the Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan. Eventually being given the name of Tatag, the group exemplifies the characteristics of what the name means: strong will, strong determination, showing compassion. Members of the group have ranged in age from 6 to 80, and members commute from as far away as Orange City.

Membership is open to anyone who is interested - no prior music experience is necessary. They rehearse once a week for 60 minutes.

This concert will be livestreamed at: https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video



 

Fee: $Free with Museum Admission


National Music Museum
414 E CLARK ST, VERMILLION, South Dakota 57069-2307
605-658-3450
nmm@usd.edu
https://www.nmmusd.org/events/9f803086-7f75-4474-a477-fd0cc03a25a0

All Dates:
Apr 12, 2024

Featuring the NMM’s Javanese Kyai Rengga Manis Everist

National Music Museum
National Music Museum 57069 414 E CLARK ST, VERMILLION, South Dakota 57069-2307

