NMM Live! | Tatag Gamelan - Vermillion
Apr 12, 2024
A dedicated ensemble of volunteers was formed shortly after the arrival of the Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan. Eventually being given the name of Tatag, the group exemplifies the characteristics of what the name means: strong will, strong determination, showing compassion. Members of the group have ranged in age from 6 to 80, and members commute from as far away as Orange City.
Membership is open to anyone who is interested - no prior music experience is necessary. They rehearse once a week for 60 minutes.
This concert will be livestreamed at: https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
Fee: $Free with Museum Admission
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E CLARK ST, VERMILLION, South Dakota 57069-2307
|Phone:
|605-658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org/events/9f803086-7f75-4474-a477-fd0cc03a25a0
Featuring the NMM’s Javanese Kyai Rengga Manis Everist
