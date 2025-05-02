NMM Live! | Tatag Gamelan - Vermillion

May 2, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

A dedicated ensemble of volunteers was formed shortly after the arrival of the Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan. Eventually being given the name of Tatag, the group exemplifies the characteristics of what the name means: strong will, strong determination, showing compassion. Members of the group have ranged in age from 6 to 80, and members commute from as far away as Orange City.

Membership is open to anyone who is interested - no prior music experience is necessary. They rehearse once a week for 60 minutes.

A live stream of this concert will be available to watch for free on our website at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

 

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission


Location: National Music Museum
414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/events/e01c9b08-ca28-412e-b97f-4d0eba85c093

All Dates:
