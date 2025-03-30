NMM Live! | Trans-Nebraska Players - Vermillion

Mar 30, 2025 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The Trans-Nebraska Players have been performing together since 2010 and, partly due to their slightly unusual instrumentation, have been active performing music that is not in the mainstream. They have premiered more than a half dozen pieces, resurrected works by the old masters and reconstructed existing pieces to work for the ensemble. TNP has already performed across Nebraska and in other exciting venues, including a recital of music by women composers at the Canadian Flute Association Convention in Toronto and the premieres of Maria Newman’s Haunted Houses of the Vieux Carre in New Orleans in 2013 and Leyendas de la Mision San Diego de Alcala in San Diego in 2016 at National Flute Association meetings. Ms. Newman has composed several pieces for the TNP, including music to the 1909 silent film, They Would Elope. TNP commissioned Nebraska composer Daniel Baldwin to write Polaris Rising in 2016. In 2019, the Players also presented a truncated version of the “Shakespeare Reimagined” concert at Churchill College Cambridge (UK) at the Musical Intersections in Practice International Conference.



Franziska Brech, a native of Munich, Germany, teaches flute, chamber music and German at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She has performed and taught in Europe and the United States. Since 2010 she is a contributing author for the German flute magazine Flöte aktuell. The mvg Munich published her German translation of Marya Hornbacher’s memoir Madness in April of 2021.



David C. Neely is Professor of Violin at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He has performed and taught throughout the United States and Europe since 1987. During the summer, Prof. Neely serves as artist/teacher at the Orfeo International Summer Music Festival in Vipiteno, Italy.



Clark Potter is a Professor of Viola at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where he also teaches conducting and performance practice. He is an active researcher and frequently arranges music for the Trans Nebraska Players and the viola ensemble of UNL. He has conducted the Lincoln Youth Symphony since 2007.



Noah Rogoff is Professor of Cello at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the director of the UNK String Project. Described by the Boston Globe as a “talented, fine player”, he has performed and presented at festivals and conferences on four continents. In 2017-18, he was appointed Visiting Scholar at Cambridge University Faculty of Music and was an Artist By-Fellow of Churchill College, Cambridge, UK. His recordings with the Frahm-Lewis Trio appear on the Navona Records label.



James Margetts, piano, is Dean of Essential Studies and the School of Liberal Arts at Chadron State College. Prior to this recent appointment, Dr. Margetts taught piano and music theory at Chadron State. He holds degrees from Brigham Young University and the University of Cincinnati.



A live stream of this concert will be available to watch for free on our website at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission