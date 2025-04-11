NMM Live! | USD Percussion Ensemble - Vermillion

Apr 11, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Students at the University of South Dakota can participate in several unique percussion experiences, including traditional percussion ensemble, marimba ensemble and the steel drum band. These auditioned ensembles bring together USD’s finest to connect with fellow musicians and showcase their talent. Directed by Dr. Darin Wadley, USD Director of Percussion Studies and Associate Professor of Music, the ensemble will perform on instruments from the NMM's collection.



Commissioned in 1988 by former USD percussion instructor Skip Swenson, in collaboration with Dr. Vargas, a professor in the School of Business, the NMM's Guatemalan marimbas took a year to make. The name on the instruments, “Mariaminga,” is in honor of Dr. Vargas’ mother, Maria Dominga Carcamode Vargas, a lifetime supporter of the arts in Guatemala.



A live stream of this concert will be available to watch for free on our website at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission