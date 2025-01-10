NMM Live! | White Spruce Chamber Players - Vermillion

Jan 10, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

Formed in 2016, the White Spruce Chamber Players believe chamber music’s stuffy reputation is undeserved and aim to provide Sioux Falls and the surrounding area with approachable, high-quality chamber music. Named for the State Tree of South Dakota, the White Spruce Chamber Players came together out of cellist Laura Cooper’s master’s degree recital, which required a chamber music piece on the program. Rehearsals of a few movements of Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet were so rewarding and the fellowship following rehearsals was so enjoyable that the five musicians involved enthusiastically agreed to continue their music-making as an ongoing collaboration. A chamber music collective made up of teachers and professional musicians, the White Spruce Chamber Players program music for a wide variety of ensembles and strive to pair chamber music classics with new and underperformed repertoire.

A live stream of this concert will be available to watch for free on our website at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

 

Fee: $Free with Museum Admission


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/events/0204266d-48b2-48ac-a6ac-215b8ee6ba9f

All Dates:
