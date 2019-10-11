Share |

NMM Live! Cameron Crozman - Vermillion

Oct 11, 2019 7:00 pm

Award-winning Canadian cello virtuoso performs.

 

Fee: $General Public: $7.00, Free to USD students, staff, and NMM Members


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Website:   http://nmmusd.org

