NMM Live! Concert - Catalina Vicens & NMM's Antunes Grand Piano - Vermillion

Feb 26, 2023 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm

On Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m., NMM audiences will be treated to the sound of the museum’s 250-year-old Antunes grand piano played by Catalina Vicens, in a special lecture recital. Vicens will share her knowledge of the piano, which is one of the earliest, best-preserved pianos known to survive.



Vicens is recognized by the international press as one of the most interesting musicians in the field of early music thanks to her dynamism, her approach combining performances on antique keyboard instruments and research. She is one of the most versatile and sought-after performers of historical keyboard instruments, and among the most accredited teachers of her generation.



Because of her broad experience working with antique instruments ranging from the fifteenth century to the early nineteenth, she has been invited to play some of the oldest instruments in the world, including the oldest harpsichord still in existence, the NMM’s “Neapolitan” harpsichord (NMM 14408, c. 1525).



The Antunes grand piano used in the March 26th lecture recital will remain on exhibit in the NMM’s Jason & Betsy Special Exhibition Gallery through October as part of the museum’s 50th anniversary exhibit “As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years.” The exhibit is open to the public on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.