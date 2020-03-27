Share |

NMM Live! Concert: Luehrman, Shaffer & Check - Vermillion

Mar 27, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Luehrman, Shaffer, & Check are a Missouri based trio specializing in a wide variety of Americana music including old-time jazz, swing, country, and blues. Using an assortment of instruments, these musicians wow audiences with their original and classic tunes.

 

Fee: $7, General public. Free to NMM Members, USD students and staff.


Location:   Farber Hall in Old Main, University of South Dakota
Map:   414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   (605) 658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   http://nmmusd.org

All Dates:
