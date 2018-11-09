Share |

NMM Live! Concert: Sound The Trumpets - Vermillion

Nov 9, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

International musicians Vince DiMartino and John Foster “Sound the Trumpets” as they showcase historical instruments from pre-history through today (and everything in between). The diverse program may include music from Monteverdi to Mozart, Morricone, Ellington, Armstrong, and others. Rare trumpets and related instruments will be on view after the concert.

 

Fee: $General Public: $7.00. Free to USD students, faculty (with I.D.) and NMM Members


Location:   Farber Hall/Old Main Building, USD campus
Map:   414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Email:   Patricia.Bornhofen@usd.edu
Website:   http://nmmusd.org

