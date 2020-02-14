NMM Live! Concert: The Mahr Quartet, "Classical Valentine" - Vermillion
Feb 14, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Mahr String Quartet will serenade you and your guests with music that makes your heart happy! LOVE is the theme! Expect to hear classical favorites as well as popular tunes from the movies, Beatles, and more!
Fee: General public, $7. Free to NMM Members, USD students and staff.
|Location:
|Farber Hall in Old Main, University of South Dakota
|Map:
|414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|Phone:
|)605) 658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://nmmusd.org
All Dates:
