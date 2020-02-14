Share |

NMM Live! Concert: The Mahr Quartet, "Classical Valentine" - Vermillion

Feb 14, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Mahr String Quartet will serenade you and your guests with music that makes your heart happy! LOVE is the theme! Expect to hear classical favorites as well as popular tunes from the movies, Beatles, and more!

 

Fee: General public, $7. Free to NMM Members, USD students and staff.


Location:   Farber Hall in Old Main, University of South Dakota
Map:   414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   )605) 658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   http://nmmusd.org

All Dates:
Feb 14, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Mahr String Quartet will serenade you and your guests with music that makes your heart happy! 

Farber Hall in Old Main, University of South Dakota
Farber Hall in Old Main, University of South Dakota 57069 414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069

Search All Events By Day

February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable