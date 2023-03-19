NMM Live! Ensemble Chaconne - Vermillion

Mar 19, 2023 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Ensemble Chaconne- Peter H. Bloom (flute), Olav Christ Henrikson (lute, theorbo, and early guitars), and Carol Lewis (viola da gamba)- transports the audience to the salons and palaces of 18th century Europe with "The Glorious Ones – Treasures by the Late Baroque Masters". Praised by Classical Voice of North Carolina as “a powerhouse of great playing,” the ensemble performs masterpieces by J.S. Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Telemann and other great composers of the baroque era. Now celebrating its 37th season, the ensemble tours widely in the U.S. and abroad.



Ensemble Chaconne’s extensive career includes performances for The National Gallery in London, The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park Florida, The National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, The Edison Theatre in St Louis, the Yale Center for British Art, Jordan Hall in Boston, Spivey Hall in Atlanta, Connecticut Early Music Festival, The Museum of Fine Arts Boston, The Morton Arboretum Chamber Series (Chicago area), Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music (Nebraska), The Nielsen Series (Des Moines), and the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Residency at Davidson College, to name a few.