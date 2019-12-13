NMM Live! Holiday Show: Marvin Gagarin & Friends - Vermillion
Dec 13, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Sit back in Farber Hall (Old Main, USD Campus, Vermillion) and enjoy a mix of contemporary classics performed by R&B crooner Marvin Gagarin.
Tickets: $7 for adults, free for USD staff and students
|Location:
|Farber Hall, Old Main, University of South Dakota
|Map:
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://https://shop.nmmusd.org/collections/donate-join/products/nmm-live-holiday-show-marvin-gagarin-friends#
All Dates:
