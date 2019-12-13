Share |

NMM Live! Holiday Show: Marvin Gagarin & Friends - Vermillion

Dec 13, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Sit back in Farber Hall (Old Main, USD Campus, Vermillion) and enjoy a mix of contemporary classics performed by R&B crooner Marvin Gagarin. 

Tickets: $7 for adults, free  for USD staff and students


Location:   Farber Hall, Old Main, University of South Dakota
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   http://https://shop.nmmusd.org/collections/donate-join/products/nmm-live-holiday-show-marvin-gagarin-friends#

All Dates:
Dec 13, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

A mix of contemporary classics performed by R&B crooner Marvin Gagarin. 

Farber Hall, Old Main, University of South Dakota
Farber Hall, Old Main, University of South Dakota 57069 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable