NMM Live! Jake Blount
Feb 4, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Banjoist, fiddler, researcher of Black string band traditions Jake Blount, live in concert at the NMM's Janet Wanzek Performance Hall! Join us for the first program of our Spring 2022 NMM Live! series.
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|(605) 658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org/
All Dates:
Feb 4, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.