NMM Live! Jake Blount

Feb 4, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Banjoist, fiddler, researcher of Black string band traditions Jake Blount, live in concert at the NMM's Janet Wanzek Performance Hall! Join us for the first program of our Spring 2022 NMM Live! series.


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   (605) 658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/

All Dates:
Banjoist, fiddler, researcher of Black string band traditions Jake Blount, live in concert at the NMM's Janet Wanzek Performance Hall! Join us for the first program of our Spring 2022 NMM Live! series.
National Music Museum
National Music Museum 57069 414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069

