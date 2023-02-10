NMM Live! Oleg Timofeyev - Vermillion

Feb 10, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

On Friday, February 10th at noon, Oleg Timofeyev, the world authority on the Russian seven-string guitar tradition, will kick off the National Music Museum’s spring 2023 NMM Live! concert series. Concerts will be held in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD. Admission is free.



Oleg Timofeyev is a musicologist, guitarist, composer, documentary film director, and the world authority on the Russian seven-string guitar tradition. Timofeyev holds an M.A. in Early Music Performance from the University of Southern California and a Ph.D. from Duke University. The recipient of two IREX Fellowships, two Fulbright Research and Teaching Fellowships, he has won the coveted Noah Greenberg Award for his CDs “Music of Russian Princesses at the Court of Catherine the Great.” In addition, he has recorded more than twenty CD solo and ensemble recordings featuring the music for the Russian seven-string guitar, to critical acclaim worldwide. Dr. Timofeyev has taught at universities and conservatoires in the US, Russia, and Ukraine. In addition to a book on Russian-Romani guitar playing (Centerstream, 2018) and a critical edition of collected works by Matvei Pavlov-Azancheev (with Stefan Wester, DGA Editions, 2020), Timofeyev’s monograph on the seven–string guitar in Russia is coming out next year (Cambridge Scholars Publishing, 2023).



NMM Live! will continue through the spring with a series of Friday noon concerts, as well as an extended Sunday afternoon performance. Below is the schedule for the coming months:



- Sunday, February 26 (2:00 pm) -- Catalina Vicens, Lecture recital featuring the NMM's fortepiano by Joaquim José Antunes (1767)

- Friday, March 3 (Noon) – Chris Vallillo, Historic stringed instruments of Illinois

- Sunday, March 19 (2:00 pm) – Ensemble Chaconne, Flute, theorbo/lute/guitar, and viola da gamba playing treasures by the Late Baroque masters

- Friday, April 14 (Noon) – Luerhman, Shaffer & Check, Americana, from Old-Time Country to Jazz, Swing and the Delta Blues

- Friday, May 5 (Noon) – Kocher Jazz Quartet



NMM Live! is brought to you, in part, by the USD Student Government Association, and by the South Dakota Arts Council. SDAC support is provided with funds from the state of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts. More information can be found on our Facebook page, or online at nmmusd.org.



