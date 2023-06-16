NMM Live! Paul Imholte - Vermillion

Jun 16, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Like a harvester gathering vintage grapes, Paul Imholte collects the wonder of acoustical string music and shares that beauty with audiences. Known as the “stringman,” he sings and plays a dozen traditional instruments. For the last ten years, Paul has been composing and recording instrumental music for the hammered dulcimer and songs about life in the Midwest.



Along with his solo work, Paul plays in two other performing ensembles. In 2000, Paul joined a group of musicians playing Celtic music. This group became Ring of Kerry. This five member band plays a rollicking and robust blend of jigs, reels and hornpipes and sing fun-loving songs of sailing and traveling the wide world.



In 2011 Paul founded The Tarveys with singer Karie Oberg and dobro player John Ely to perform and record songs of farms and small towns. Their collaboration found a home on the CD, Barn Raising Day.



Performances have taken Paul throughout the Midwest, and from New York to California. He makes his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota



The NMM Live! Series is made possible by the USD Student Government Association and the South Dakota Arts Council through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts. This program is in memory of Maud and Mary Adams.