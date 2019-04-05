Share |

NMM Live! Rock Garden Tour - Vermillion

Apr 5, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

A 'garden' of quirky delights! Heartland wit, stories, sound effects, and music (as varied as indie, alt country, folk, soul, or gospel), plus some surprising appearances by some very different National Music Museum instruments.


Location:   Faber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus
Map:   414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   http://nmmusd.org

All Dates:
