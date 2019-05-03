Noises Off - Rapid City
May 3, 2019 - May 5, 2019
The audience is treated to a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek at an acting troupe rehearsing and performing the farce Nothing On.
|Location:
|Historic Theatre
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
All Dates:
May 3, 2019 - May 5, 2019
May 10, 2019 - May 12, 2019
May 17, 2019 - May 19, 2019
Black Hills Community theatre performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.