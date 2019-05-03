Share |

Noises Off - Rapid City

May 17, 2019 - May 19, 2019

The audience is treated to a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek at an acting troupe rehearsing and performing the farce Nothing On.


Location:   Historic Theatre
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786

All Dates:
May 3, 2019 - May 5, 2019
May 10, 2019 - May 12, 2019
May 17, 2019 - May 19, 2019

Black Hills Community theatre performance. 

Historic Theatre
Historic Theatre 57701 601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable