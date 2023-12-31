Share |

Noon Years Eve - Aberdeen

Dec 31, 2023 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Ring in the New Year with us at Allevity Entertainment, where the celebration never stops! Unlimited Ballocity Arena Play all day long, a $5 arcade game card and 30 minutes of unlimited attractions, complete with a Balloon Drop at 3 PM.

 

Fee: $17


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6052257733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   http://allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Noon Years Eve Family Fun

