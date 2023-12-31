Noon Years Eve - Aberdeen
Dec 31, 2023 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Ring in the New Year with us at Allevity Entertainment, where the celebration never stops! Unlimited Ballocity Arena Play all day long, a $5 arcade game card and 30 minutes of unlimited attractions, complete with a Balloon Drop at 3 PM.
Fee: $17
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|6052257733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|http://allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Noon Years Eve Family Fun
