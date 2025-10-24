Nordic Echoes - Brookings

Oct 24, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us as we celebrate the opening of Nordic Echoes, a traveling exhibition of contemporary Nordic folk arts and cultural traditions from the Upper Midwest. The reception will feature Scandinavian musical duo, Project: Constellation (Grand Forks, ND) in the galleries. Free and open to the public!


Location:   south dakota art museum
Map:   Medary Avenue & Harvey Dunn Street, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   605-688-5423
Email:   Abigail.Ramsbottom@sdstate.edu
Website:   http://Medary Avenue & Harvey Dunn Street

All Dates:
Oct 24, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us as we celebrate the opening of Nordic Echoes, a traveling exhibition of contemporary Nordic folk arts and cultural traditions from the Upper Midwest. The reception will feature Scandinavian musical duo, Project: Constellation (Grand Forks, ND) in the galleries. Free and open to the public!
south dakota art museum
south dakota art museum 57007 Medary Avenue & Harvey Dunn Street, Brookings, South Dakota 57007

Search All Events By Day

October (2025)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable