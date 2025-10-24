Nordic Echoes - Brookings
Oct 24, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join us as we celebrate the opening of Nordic Echoes, a traveling exhibition of contemporary Nordic folk arts and cultural traditions from the Upper Midwest. The reception will feature Scandinavian musical duo, Project: Constellation (Grand Forks, ND) in the galleries. Free and open to the public!
|Location:
|south dakota art museum
|Map:
|Medary Avenue & Harvey Dunn Street, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-5423
|Email:
|Abigail.Ramsbottom@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|http://Medary Avenue & Harvey Dunn Street
All Dates:
