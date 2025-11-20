Nordic Echoes Lecture - Brookings
Nov 20, 2025 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Event Details
Thursday, November 20, 2025
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Public includes SDSU Faculty/Staff/Students
South Dakota Art Museum , SMU 0104 Auditorium
Join us at 5:30 pm for an artist panel talk from four artists featured in Nordic Echoes: Tradition in Contemporary Art: Talon Cavender-Wilson, Kjetil "K.J." Groven, Tia Keobounpheng, and Sonja Peterson. These artists represent a variety of media such as blacksmithing, woodworking, fiber arts, and papercutting. The artists will discuss their craft as well as share a little bit about their works in the exhibition. Coffee and cookies will be served.
Questions? Call the Museum at (605) 688-5423.
Explore Other Dates and Times
|Location:
|South Dakota Art Museum
|Map:
|1036 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD 57007, brookings, south dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6981
|Email:
|Abigail.Ramsbottom@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2025/11/nordic-echoes-lecture
All Dates:
Nov 20, 2025 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.