Nordic Echoes Lecture - Brookings

Nov 20, 2025 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm


Thursday, November 20, 2025
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Public includes SDSU Faculty/Staff/Students
South Dakota Art Museum , SMU 0104 Auditorium
Join us at 5:30 pm for an artist panel talk from four artists featured in Nordic Echoes: Tradition in Contemporary Art: Talon Cavender-Wilson, Kjetil "K.J." Groven, Tia Keobounpheng, and Sonja Peterson. These artists represent a variety of media such as blacksmithing, woodworking, fiber arts, and papercutting. The artists will discuss their craft as well as share a little bit about their works in the exhibition. Coffee and cookies will be served.
Questions? Call the Museum at (605) 688-5423.
Location:   South Dakota Art Museum
Map:   1036 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD 57007, brookings, south dakota 57007
Phone:   605-688-6981
Email:   Abigail.Ramsbottom@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2025/11/nordic-echoes-lecture

Nov 20, 2025 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

South Dakota Art Museum
