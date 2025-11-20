Nordic Echoes Lecture - Brookings

Nov 20, 2025 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm



Event Details

Thursday, November 20, 2025

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Public includes SDSU Faculty/Staff/Students

South Dakota Art Museum , SMU 0104 Auditorium

Join us at 5:30 pm for an artist panel talk from four artists featured in Nordic Echoes: Tradition in Contemporary Art: Talon Cavender-Wilson, Kjetil "K.J." Groven, Tia Keobounpheng, and Sonja Peterson. These artists represent a variety of media such as blacksmithing, woodworking, fiber arts, and papercutting. The artists will discuss their craft as well as share a little bit about their works in the exhibition. Coffee and cookies will be served.

Questions? Call the Museum at (605) 688-5423.

Explore Other Dates and Times