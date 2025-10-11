Nordic Yule Market - Brookings
Oct 11, 2025 - Jan 10, 2026
Step into the magic of the season at our Nordic Yule Market, open October 11 – January 10 at the South Dakota Art Museum Shop! Inspired by traditional Nordic and German holiday markets, this festive shopping experience features:
• Handcrafted gifts from Nordic and local artists (50 new vendors!)
• Special events including live music, sip & shop, and family-friendly activities
• A cozy reading corner
• Meet & greets with your favorite characters
• Free gift wrapping on select days
Every purchase supports museum exhibitions and programming—thank you for making a difference with your holiday shopping!
Mark your calendars for extra-special dates:
• Nov. 20–22: Gifting for Good Holiday Sale (with area cultural institution stores!)
• Dec. 4: Sip & Shop with Nordic band Project Constellation & free gift wrapping
• December 13, 10 – 12: Meet Anna and Elsa at Community Art Day!
• Open until 7 on Thursdays in November and December
Follow us on social media for updates, sneak peeks, and event details!
Event Dates/Times: Open October 11th – January 10th
• Saturday’s 10 – 4 • Sunday’s 12 – 4 • Monday – Friday’s 10 – 5 • Open until 7 on Thursdays in November and December • Open until 8 on Friday, October 24th
• December 18th 5 – 7, Santa Meet and Greet
Closure dates:
• October 13th • November 11th • November 27th • November 28th • December 25th • December 26th • January 1st • January 4th
|Location:
|South Dakota Art Museum
|Map:
|1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-5423
|Email:
|sdsu.sdam@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2025/10/nordic-yule-market
All Dates:
