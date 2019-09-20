Share |

North Country Fiber Fair - Watertown

Sep 20, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

The North Country Fiber Fair is a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for fiber producers and consumers as well as education in all aspects of fiber production, fiber arts and fiber marketing. 

Spinning, knitting, crocheting and weaving workshops and vendors.


Location:   Codington County Extension Complex
Map:   1910 West Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-956-7909
Email:   info@northcountryfiberfair.org
Website:   http://www.northcountryfiberfair.org

All Dates:
Sep 20, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Classes, fiber animals and free craft demonstrations involving the fiber arts.

Codington County Extension Complex
Codington County Extension Complex 57201 1910 West Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD 57201

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable