North Country Fiber Fair - Watertown
Sep 15, 2023 - Sep 17, 2023
The North Country Fiber Fair is a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for fiber producers and consumers as well as education in all aspects of fiber production, fiber arts and fiber marketing.
Spinning, knitting, crocheting and weaving workshops and vendors.
|Location:
|Codington County Extension Complex
|Map:
|1910 West Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-956-7909
|Email:
|info@northcountryfiberfair.org
|Website:
|http://www.northcountryfiberfair.org
All Dates:
Classes, fiber animals and free craft demonstrations involving the fiber arts.
