North Country Fiber Fair - Watertown
Sep 20, 2024 - Sep 22, 2024
The North Country Fiber Fair is a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for fiber producers and consumers as well as education in all aspects of fiber production, fiber arts and fiber marketing. Classes, fiber animals and free craft demonstrations involving the fiber arts.
Spinning, knitting, crocheting and weaving workshops and vendors.
|Codington County Extension Office
|1910 W Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD 57201
|605-956-7909
|info@northcountryfiberfair.org
|http://www.northcountryfiberfair.org
