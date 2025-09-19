North Country Fiber Fair - Watertown

Sep 19, 2025 - Sep 21, 2025

The North Country Fiber Fair is a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for fiber producers and consumers as well as education in all aspects of fiber production, fiber arts and fiber marketing. Classes, fiber animals and free craft demonstrations involving the fiber arts.

Spinning, knitting, crocheting and weaving workshops and vendors.

 


Location:   Codington County Extension Office
Map:   1910 W Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-956-7909
Email:   info@northcountryfiberfair.org
Website:   http://www.northcountryfiberfair.org

All Dates:
