Northern Bull Riding Tour

Jun 9, 2023 6:30 pm

See the live action of the Northern Bull Riding Tour at historic Prairie Village two miles west of Madison, SD on Hwy 34.

Calcutta begins at 6:30pm and Bull Riding at 7:00pm.

This year include a new Mini Bulls feature!

Food and drink available on the grounds.

Admission: Adults $12, Ages 6-12 $5 and 5 and Under Free! Seasons Passes Accepted!

Camping with electricity, 2 shower houses and an RV dump station is available.