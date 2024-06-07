Northern Bull Riding Tour - Madison
Jun 7, 2024
See the live action of the Northern Bull Riding Tour at historic Prairie Village two miles west of Madison, SD on Hwy 34.
Calcutta begins at 6:30pm and Bull Riding at 7:00pm.
This year include a new Mini Bulls feature!
Food and drink available on the grounds.
Admission: Adults $12, Ages 6-12 $5 and 5 and Under Free! Seasons Passes Accepted!
Camping with electricity, 2 shower houses and an RV dump station is available.
|Location:
|Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD-34, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Website:
|https://www.prairievillage.org/
All Dates:
Jun 7, 2024
