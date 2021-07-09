Share |

Northern Fort Playhouse - Lake City

Jul 23, 2021 - Jul 24, 2021

Two summer theatre productions every weekend.


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks
Map:   11907 434th Avenue, Lake City, SD 57247
Phone:   605-467-3247
Website:   http://www.northernfortplayhouse.com/

Jul 9, 2021 - Jul 11, 2021
Jul 16, 2021 - Jul 18, 2021
Jul 23, 2021 - Jul 24, 2021

