Northern Fort Playhouse - Lake City
Jul 22, 2023 7:30 pm
Two summer theatre productions every weekend.
This year the productions are Clue the Musical and Any Body Home
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks
|Map:
|11907 434th Avenue, Lake City, SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-467-3247
|Website:
|http://www.northernfortplayhouse.com/
All Dates:
Jul 7, 2023 7:30 pm
Jul 8, 2023 7:30 pm
Jul 9, 2023 2:00 pm
Jul 14, 2023 7:30 pm
Jul 15, 2023 7:30 pm
Jul 16, 2023 2:00 pm
Jul 21, 2023 7:30 pm
Jul 22, 2023 7:30 pm
