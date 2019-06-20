Share |

Northern Hills Community Band Concert - Deadwood

Jun 20, 2019

Relax and unwind to the sounds of the Northern Hills Community Band. Historic Adams House lawn; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-3724
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Northern Hills Community Band concert on the lawn at the Historic Adams House.

