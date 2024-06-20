Northern Hills Community Band - Deadwood
Jun 20, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Break out the red, white, and blue for the Northern Hills Community Band concert. Enjoy live patriotic music and marches, as well as world-famous show tunes on the Historic Adams House lawn. 7:00 p.m.; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).
Fee: $Donations appreciated.
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
