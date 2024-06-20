Share |

Northern Hills Community Band - Deadwood

Jun 20, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Break out the red, white, and blue for the Northern Hills Community Band concert. Enjoy live patriotic music and marches, as well as world-famous show tunes on the Historic Adams House lawn. 7:00 p.m.; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

 

Fee: $Donations appreciated.


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Enjoy live patriotic music and marches from the Northern Hills Community Band.

