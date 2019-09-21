Share |

Northern Plains Indian Art Market - Sioux Falls

Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Juried art show, art market and artist reception.

Art show September 21st at Old Courthouse Museum.

Art market September 22nd and 24th at Sioux Falls convention center.


Location:   Courthouse Museum and Hilton Garden Inn
Map:   Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-856-8193
Website:   http://www.npiam.org/

All Dates:
Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Juried art show, art market and artist reception. Art show September 21st at Old Courthouse Museum. Art market September 22nd and 24th at Sioux Falls convention center.
Courthouse Museum and Hilton Garden Inn
Courthouse Museum and Hilton Garden Inn Sioux Falls, SD

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable