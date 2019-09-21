Northern Plains Indian Art Market - Sioux Falls
Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019
Juried art show, art market and artist reception.
Art show September 21st at Old Courthouse Museum.
Art market September 22nd and 24th at Sioux Falls convention center.
|Location:
|Courthouse Museum and Hilton Garden Inn
|Map:
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-856-8193
|Website:
|http://www.npiam.org/
All Dates:
