Northlanders Jazz Band Fall Concert - Sioux Falls
Nov 5, 2019 7:30 pm
The Northlanders Jazz Band performs at the Hamre Recital Hall.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, free for students K-12 and those with an Augustana ID.
Order at augietickets.com.
|Location:
|Hamre Recital Hall
|Map:
|2120 S. Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/northlanders-jazz-band-fall-concert
All Dates:
