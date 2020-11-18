November Vendor Sip & Shop - Yankton
Nov 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us for an evening of holiday shopping, craft cocktails, and great food specials!
16+ local vendors - a one stop shop for finding the perfect, one-of-kind holiday gifts all while supporting your local businesses!
Cheers!
|Location:
|River's Edge
|Map:
|104 Capitol St, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-664-2779
All Dates:
Nov 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us for an evening of holiday shopping, craft cocktails, and great food specials!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.