Share |

NPRA Bull Riding Classic

Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022

Over two hours of bull riding action with clown acts. Fun for the whole family.


Location:   Holum Expo Building
Map:   400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-2414
Email:   info@visitaberdeensd.com
Website:   https://visitaberdeensd.com/

All Dates:
Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022 7:00pm

Over two hours of bull riding action with clown acts. Fun for the whole family.
Holum Expo Building
Holum Expo Building 57401 400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

April (2022)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable