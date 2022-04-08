NPRA Bull Riding Classic
Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022
Over two hours of bull riding action with clown acts. Fun for the whole family.
|Location:
|Holum Expo Building
|Map:
|400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-2414
|Email:
|info@visitaberdeensd.com
|Website:
|https://visitaberdeensd.com/
All Dates:
Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022 7:00pm
