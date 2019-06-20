Share |

Nunsense (play)-Spearfish

Jun 22, 2019 7:30 pm

Hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert – stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed

 

 

Tickets

$15 Adults

$13 Seniors

$10 Students

$7   children ages 17 and under.

Season tickets are available.

 

All performances are in the

Black Box Theatre

Third floor Woodburn

Directions: W Jackson Blvd. to Jonas Blvd. to Yellow Jacket Ln.

Park in Faculty parking lot. We will pick you up in a cart and take you to the theatre


Location:   BHSU Black Box Theatre Third Floor Woodburn
Map:   800-868 Yellow Jacket Ln, Spearfish, SD 57799
Phone:   605-642-6171
Email:   bert.juhrend@bhsu.edu

All Dates:
Jun 20, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 21, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 22, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 23, 2019 2:30 pm
Jun 27, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 28, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 29, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 30, 2019 2:30 pm

A musical comedy by Dan Goggin

