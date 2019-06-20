Nunsense (play)-Spearfish

Jun 28, 2019 7:30 pm

Hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert – stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed

Tickets

$15 Adults

$13 Seniors

$10 Students

$7 children ages 17 and under.

Season tickets are available.

All performances are in the

Black Box Theatre

Third floor Woodburn

Directions: W Jackson Blvd. to Jonas Blvd. to Yellow Jacket Ln.

Park in Faculty parking lot. We will pick you up in a cart and take you to the theatre