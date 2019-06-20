Nunsense (play)-Spearfish
Jun 29, 2019 7:30 pm
Hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert – stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed
Tickets
$15 Adults
$13 Seniors
$10 Students
$7 children ages 17 and under.
Season tickets are available.
All performances are in the
Black Box Theatre
Third floor Woodburn
Directions: W Jackson Blvd. to Jonas Blvd. to Yellow Jacket Ln.
Park in Faculty parking lot. We will pick you up in a cart and take you to the theatre
|Location:
|BHSU Black Box Theatre Third Floor Woodburn
|Map:
|800-868 Yellow Jacket Ln, Spearfish, SD 57799
|Phone:
|605-642-6171
|Email:
|bert.juhrend@bhsu.edu
All Dates:
Jun 20, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 21, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 22, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 23, 2019 2:30 pm
Jun 27, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 28, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 29, 2019 7:30 pm
Jun 30, 2019 2:30 pm
A musical comedy by Dan Goggin
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.