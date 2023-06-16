Oahe Days Music & Arts Festival - Pierre

Jun 16, 2023 - Jun 17, 2023

Oahe Days is an annual Arts & Music Festival that takes place in Pierre.

The event will include live music, art & food vendors, carnival rides and games, a beer garden, and many more fun activities for the family!

2023 Schedule of Events

Thursday:

6 pm: Avera St. Mary's Oahe Days Launch Party | Live music by Weston Frank

Friday:

3 - 6 pm Sioux Nation Stage | Local Artists

Main Stage:

5 - 6:30 pm Drop Off

7 - 8:30 Camp Comfort

9 pm - 1 am Saved by the 90s

Saturday:

8:30 am Run with the Govs 5k

9:30 am Erin Flynn Pound Class

11 am Yoga in the Park with Lexi

11 am - 2 pm Sioux Nation Stage | Local Artists

12 - 2 pm Fun and Games with SD Discovery Center

Main Stage

11 am - 12 pm Magic Zac: Kids Magic Show

12:30 - 1:30 pm Dirty Boots Band

2-3 pm The Big Miracles

5:30 - 7:30 pm Dead End Friends

8 - 9:30 pm Shawn Hess

10 pm - 12 am Sawyer Brown