Oahe Days Music & Arts Festival - Pierre
Jun 16, 2023 - Jun 17, 2023
Oahe Days is an annual Arts & Music Festival that takes place in Pierre.
The event will include live music, art & food vendors, carnival rides and games, a beer garden, and many more fun activities for the family!
2023 Schedule of Events
Thursday:
6 pm: Avera St. Mary's Oahe Days Launch Party | Live music by Weston Frank
Friday:
3 - 6 pm Sioux Nation Stage | Local Artists
Main Stage:
5 - 6:30 pm Drop Off
7 - 8:30 Camp Comfort
9 pm - 1 am Saved by the 90s
Saturday:
8:30 am Run with the Govs 5k
9:30 am Erin Flynn Pound Class
11 am Yoga in the Park with Lexi
11 am - 2 pm Sioux Nation Stage | Local Artists
12 - 2 pm Fun and Games with SD Discovery Center
Main Stage
11 am - 12 pm Magic Zac: Kids Magic Show
12:30 - 1:30 pm Dirty Boots Band
2-3 pm The Big Miracles
5:30 - 7:30 pm Dead End Friends
8 - 9:30 pm Shawn Hess
10 pm - 12 am Sawyer Brown
|Location:
|Steamboat Park
|Map:
|Poplar Ave., Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-220-0269
|Website:
|http://www.oahedays.com
All Dates:
Jun 16, 2023 - Jun 17, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.