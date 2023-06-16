Share |

Oahe Days Music & Arts Festival - Pierre

Jun 16, 2023 - Jun 17, 2023

Oahe Days is an annual Arts & Music Festival that takes place in Pierre. 

The event will include live music, art & food vendors, carnival rides and games, a beer garden, and many more fun activities for the family!

2023 Schedule of Events

Thursday:
6 pm: Avera St. Mary's Oahe Days Launch Party | Live music by Weston Frank

Friday:
3 - 6 pm Sioux Nation Stage | Local Artists
Main Stage:
5 - 6:30 pm Drop Off
7 - 8:30 Camp Comfort
9 pm - 1 am Saved by the 90s

Saturday:
8:30 am Run with the Govs 5k 
9:30 am Erin Flynn Pound Class
11 am Yoga in the Park with Lexi
11 am - 2 pm Sioux Nation Stage | Local Artists
12 - 2 pm Fun and Games with SD Discovery Center 
Main Stage
11 am - 12 pm Magic Zac: Kids Magic Show
12:30 - 1:30 pm Dirty Boots Band
2-3 pm The Big Miracles
5:30 - 7:30 pm Dead End Friends
8 - 9:30 pm Shawn Hess
10 pm - 12 am Sawyer Brown


Location:   Steamboat Park
Map:   Poplar Ave., Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-220-0269
Website:   http://www.oahedays.com

All Dates:
Jun 16, 2023 - Jun 17, 2023

Steamboat Park
Steamboat Park 57501 Poplar Ave., Pierre, SD 57501

