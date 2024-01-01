Of Thee I Sing: Origin, Heritage and Patriotism - Vermillion

The NMM’s special exhibition “Of Thee I Sing: Origin, Heritage and Patriotism”, opening March 20, explores instruments from Native traditions, colonial America, immigrant makers and patriotic artistry to see how music is reflected in the diverse paths that formed the United States.

Join us as we approach America’s 250th birthday, and consider your own origin, heritage and patriotic story.

The National Music Museum is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm. More information can be found at NMMusd.org.

 

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org

All Dates:
Experience America’s story through the musical instruments that helped shape our nation.

