Of Thee I Sing: Origin, Heritage and Patriotism - Vermillion
Mar 20, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
The NMM’s special exhibition “Of Thee I Sing: Origin, Heritage and Patriotism”, opening March 20, explores instruments from Native traditions, colonial America, immigrant makers and patriotic artistry to see how music is reflected in the diverse paths that formed the United States.
Join us as we approach America’s 250th birthday, and consider your own origin, heritage and patriotic story.
The National Music Museum is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm. More information can be found at NMMusd.org.
Fee: $Included with Museum Admission
|National Music Museum
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|605-658-3450
|nmm@usd.edu
|https://www.nmmusd.org
Experience America’s story through the musical instruments that helped shape our nation.
