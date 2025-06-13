Off-Road Rally - Custer
Jun 13, 2025 - Jun 15, 2025
Pack up your off-road vehicles and enjoy the Southern Hills at the Custer Off-Road Rally! Head to Custer with your ATV, UTV, or Dual Sport and take in the Hills.
There will be a poker run, off-roading course, vendors, live music, a Mayor’s Ride, a President’s Ride, an awards banquet on Saturday evening, and more! Ride HUNDREDS of miles of beautiful Southern Black Hills trails!
All passengers and children must be registered.
|Map:
|Custer South Dakota 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-2244
|Email:
|Info@CusterSD.com
|Website:
|https://www.custersd.com/Off-Road-Rally
All Dates:
