OKTOBERFEST - Menno
Oct 14, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Evening of music provided by the Leo Lonnie dance band. 7 PM
German supper served at 6 PM
Also a silent auction will be held. All proceeds are fund raising event for SoDak Stamm Germans from Russia, event to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first Germans from Russia coming to settle on the Great Plains in 1873.
Fee: $25
|Location:
|Menno City/School Auditorium
|Map:
|Main Street, Menno, SD 57045
|Phone:
|605-387-5577
|Email:
|greenacres@goldenwest.net
All Dates:
Oct 14, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm 150th Anniv.of Germans from Russia in the area.Oktoberfest meal, Leo Lonnie Orchestra.
German Meal, followed by old time polkas, waltzes, by Leo Lonnie Orchestra. Meal starts at 6 PM, Music at 7. Doors Open 5:30 PM
