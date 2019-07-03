Share |

Old Fashioned 4th of July - Lennox

Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 4, 2019

Cruise night, street dance, 1- and 2-mile and 5K races, parade, car show, arts, music, food, kids’ activities and fireworks.


Location:   Lennox
Map:   Lennox, SD 57039
Phone:   605-647-2284
Website:   http://www.lennoxnews.com/4th-of-july-events

