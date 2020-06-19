Share |

Old Settler's Weekend - Highmore

Jun 19, 2020 - Jun 21, 2020

Parade, car show, rib cook-off, road race, demolition derby and street dance.


Location:   Highmore
Map:   Highmore, SD 57345
Phone:   605-852-2927
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/City-of-Highmore-211233035583029/?fref=nf

