Old Settlers' Weekend
Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022
Old Settlers' Weekend is June 17-18-19, 2022
The community of Highmore comes together each year to offer a variety of different events. Our goal is to make Old Settlers' Weekend fun for the whole family.
Events
Live music
Women's Civic League Program
Class reunions
Coronation of Royalty
Bull Bash
5K Run/2-Mile Walk
Art Show
Parade
Karaoke
Vendor Fair
Demolition Derby
Local museums open
Car Show
Rib Cook-Off
Bean Bag Tournament
Street Dance
Golf Tournament
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Highmore South Dakota 57345
|Phone:
|605-852-2927
|Email:
|highmoresd@outlook.com
|Website:
|http://www.highmoresd.org/
All Dates:
