Old Settlers' Weekend

Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022

Old Settlers' Weekend is June 17-18-19, 2022

The community of Highmore comes together each year to offer a variety of different events. Our goal is to make Old Settlers' Weekend fun for the whole family.

Events

  • Live music

  • Women's Civic League Program

  • Class reunions

  • Coronation of Royalty

  • Bull Bash

  • 5K Run/2-Mile Walk

  • Art Show

  • Parade

  • Karaoke

  • Vendor Fair 

  • Demolition Derby

  • Local museums open

  • Car Show 

  • Rib Cook-Off 

  • Bean Bag Tournament

  • Street Dance

  • Golf Tournament


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Highmore South Dakota 57345
Phone:   605-852-2927
Email:   highmoresd@outlook.com
Website:   http://www.highmoresd.org/

