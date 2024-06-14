Old Settlers' Weekend - Highmore

Jun 14, 2024 - Jun 16, 2024

The community of Highmore comes together each year to offer a variety of different events. Our goal is to make Old Settlers' Weekend fun for the whole family.

Events include a parade, car show, rib cook-off, bull bash, golf tournament, street dance and church service.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/highmoresdcivicandcommerce/