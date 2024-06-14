Old Settlers' Weekend - Highmore
Jun 14, 2024 - Jun 16, 2024
The community of Highmore comes together each year to offer a variety of different events. Our goal is to make Old Settlers' Weekend fun for the whole family.
Events include a parade, car show, rib cook-off, bull bash, golf tournament, street dance and church service.
More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/highmoresdcivicandcommerce/
|Various locations
|Highmore South Dakota 57345
|605-852-2927
|highmoresd@outlook.com
|http://www.highmoresd.org/
