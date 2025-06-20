Old Settlers' Weekend - Highmore

Jun 20, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

The community of Highmore comes together each year to offer a variety of different events. Our goal is to make Old Settlers' Weekend fun for the whole family.

Events include a parade, car show, rib cook-off, bull bash, golf tournament, street dance and church service.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/highmoresdcivicandcommerce/


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Highmore South Dakota 57345
Phone:   605-852-2927
Email:   highmoresd@outlook.com
Website:   http://www.highmoresd.org/

