Old Tyme Christmas - Hill City

Nov 23, 2018

A family-friendly event that welcomes Christmas with a parade, Christmas tree lighting, roasted chestnuts, hot cider and cookies, and special guests and events throughout the town’s shops, attractions and train museum. An old-fashioned small-town lighted parade kicks off at 6 p.m. sharp. Santa visits with children and hands out apples at the SD State Railroad Museum following the parade. A wonderful tradition to enjoy with your family!


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Hill City, SD 57745

All Dates:
