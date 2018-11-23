Old Tyme Christmas - Hill City
A family-friendly event that welcomes Christmas with a parade, Christmas tree lighting, roasted chestnuts, hot cider and cookies, and special guests and events throughout the town’s shops, attractions and train museum. An old-fashioned small-town lighted parade kicks off at 6 p.m. sharp. Santa visits with children and hands out apples at the SD State Railroad Museum following the parade. A wonderful tradition to enjoy with your family!
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Hill City, SD 57745
All Dates:
Nov 23, 2018
